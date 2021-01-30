STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra governor pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

Published: 30th January 2021 04:35 PM

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday observed a two-minute silence to mark the 73rd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which is also observed as Martyrs' Day, an official said.

The governor offered floral tributes to the portrait of the father of the nation at Raj Bhavan here, the official said.

January 30 is observed as Martyrs' Day in memory of those who laid down their lives for India's independence.

At Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature building, officials garlanded the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, offered tributes and observed a two-minute silence.

The Mahatma Gandhi Smarak Samiti paid homage at the life-size statue of the Mahatma near Mantralaya, the state secretariat here.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rahuri in Ahmednagar district.

Pawar said Gandhiji led the nation during the country's freedom struggle based on the principles of truth and non-violence.

"Gandhiji wanted self-sufficient villages. Mahatma Gandhi is not just an individual, but he is also a thought for the welfare of mankind and world.

The thought is immortal," he said.

