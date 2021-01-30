STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Row over Mirzapur web series: Allahabad HC stays arrest of Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar

A bench of justices Manoj Kumar Gupta and Subhash Chand gave the relief to the two on a plea by them challenging the FIR registered at the Kotwali Dehat police station in Mirzapur.

Published: 30th January 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Sweta Tripathi and Ali Fazal in 'Mirzapur' season 2 trailer

Sweta Tripathi and Ali Fazal in 'Mirzapur' season 2 trailer. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad High Court on Friday stayed the arrest of 'Mirzapur' web series producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar while asking them to join the investigation by the police in the case lodged against them.

A bench of justices Manoj Kumar Gupta and Subhash Chand gave the relief to the two on a plea by them challenging the FIR registered at the Kotwali Dehat police station in Mirzapur on a complaint accusing them of wrongly depicting the eastern UP district, sullying its image.

The complaint also accused them of committing offences under sections 295 A, 504, 505 and 34 of the IPC for allegedly outraging religious sentiment by their deliberate acts, insulting somebody to provoke breach of peace, committing public mischief and committing a criminal act with joint liability respectively.

The FIR also listed section 67 A of the Information Technology Act against them accusing them of publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

The court after saying arrests of Sidhwani and Akhtar adjourned the hearing of their pleas to the first week of March.

The court also issued notices to the state government and the complainant on the duo's plea for the annulment of the FIR against them.

The counsel for Sidhwani and Akhtar argued in the court that even if all the allegations in the FIR were accepted as true, no case was made outr against the petitioners.

There is no allegation that this web series was created with an intention to hurt the religious and social sentiments of citizens.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties concerned, stayed their arrest and asked police to take no coercive action against them.

Mirzapur is an action crime thriller web series being screened on OTT Amazon Prime Video.

The script of this web series was written by Karan Anshuman along with Puneet Krishna and Vineet Krishna and it was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mirzapur Allahabad High Court Ritesh Sidhwani Farhan Akhtar
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp