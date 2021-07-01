STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee launches scheme to provide soft loans of up to Rs 10 lakh to students for higher studies

Banerjee's cabinet had last week approved the scheme, which was promised in the TMC's manifesto for the recently concluded assembly elections in the state.

Published: 01st July 2021 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on the first day of the new assembly session on Saturday

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched the 'Student Credit Card' scheme, under which pupils will get soft loans of up to Rs 10 lakh for higher studies.

Banerjee's cabinet had last week approved the scheme, which was promised in the TMC's manifesto for the recently concluded assembly elections in the state.

"I am delighted to announce that the Government of West Bengal has launched the Student Credit Card scheme today.

To make the youth of the state self-reliant, soft loans of up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided to them with an annual simple interest," she said during the launch of the programme at the state secretariat Nabanna.

"Anybody who has spent 10 years in West Bengal and is within the age limit of 40 years can avail the loan which will be available for undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and post-doctoral study in India or abroad," Banerjee said.

Students will be given 15 years to repay the loan, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee 'Student Credit Card' scheme
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp