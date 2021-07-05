Now trouble in Haryana Cong? MLAs meet senior leader KC Venugopal, seek 'leadership change'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the Congress is yet to settle the differences in Punjab Congress, trouble is now brewing in the Haryana unit ahead of an organisational reshuffle as various state factions are building pressure for key posts in state units.

A group of MLAs backing former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday met organisational secretary K C Venugopal in New Delhi ahead of changes in Haryana Congress.

The MLAs also expressed objections to some of the decisions by Haryana PCC chief Kumari Selja, who took over in 2019 from Ashok Tanwar. They also want a prominent role for Hooda in the organisation to strengthen the party in the state.

The party is working to announce district congress committees (DCC) that have been dysfunctional since 2015 and now the fight is to control the DCCs. While Hooda’s are a powerful group in the state, Selja considered close to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has the support of a group of MLAs.

Party’s media chief Randeep Singh Surjewala, who has the backing of Rahul Gandhi, leads another faction in the state.

“The organisational reshuffle is scheduled soon and people supporting different groups are putting pressure. They want to control on PCC office bearers and DCCs also,” said party sources.

​Last week, a group of MLAs had met the AICC in-charge of Haryana Vivek Bansal and discussed proposed reshuffle. The party has 31 MLAs in Haryana.