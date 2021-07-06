STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union government owes Rs 30,352 crore to Maharashtra in GST dues: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar was speaking after tabling the Maharashtra Goods & Services Tax Bill (Amendment) 2021, which was passed by a voice vote.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Central government owes Rs 30,352 crore to Maharashtra towards the GST compensation, state Finance Minister Ajit Pawar told the Legislative Council on Monday.

Pawar was speaking after tabling the Maharashtra Goods & Services Tax Bill (Amendment) 2021, which was passed by a voice vote.

Speaking about the bill, Pawar said the GST Council, headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with member finance ministers of states, meets regularly and certain decisions are taken.

"After taking decisions, the Centre first implements them and later states are also supposed to pass these decisions in their respective legislatures. That is why this bill was tabled before the council and everyone has passed it," said the Deputy Chief Minister.

He said in 2019-2020, the total GST compensation for Maharashtra was Rs 1,029 crore.

"The dues mounted to Rs 20,193 crore in 2020-21. For 2021-22 ( from April to May), the dues rose to Rs 9,130 crore. So, the overall GST compensation pending with the Centre as of today is Rs 30,352 crore," Pawar said.

The council also passed the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Bill (Amendment), Maharashtra Nurses (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and Maharashtra Public Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

