Top Hizbul chief who 'misused' social media for militancy gunned down in Handwara encounter

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A top Hizbul Mujahideen commander was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Handwara district of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Identified as Mehraj-ud-Din Halwai alias Ubaid, he was one of the oldest militants and a contemporary of slain Hizb commander Burhan Wani. It may be recalled that Burhan was gunned down in an encounter on July 8, 2016.

The encounter started at Pazipora-Renan area of Kralgund, Handwara during the preceding night following a search and cordom operation launched by troops in the area after receiving inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official informed.

“While Burhan was active in south Kashmir, Mehraj, who had joined militancy in 2011, was active in north Kashmir and was involved in a series of attacks on security forces and civilians,” a police spokesman said.

“A diploma holder in computer application, he had been responsible for misusing social media and new methods of communication for militancy.”

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar termed the killing of Mehraj as a big success for security forces.