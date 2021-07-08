Sacrificing their ministerial berth for LJP's Paras, JD-U kills two birds with one stone in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Did Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, sacrifice the second ministerial berth of JD-U quota to end the nascent political career of Chirag Paswan? According to political experts, the JD-U sacrificed the second ministerial berth in order to accommodate Pashupati Kumar Paras of the LJP’s splinter group in order to prevent the entry of Chirag Paswan from the LJP quota.

Lok Janshakti Party leader Pashupati Kumar

Paras leaves his residence for swearing-in

ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi

on Wednesday | Pti

In fact, political experts believe that the inclusion of Paras in the Union Cabinet was possible only when the JD-U sacrificed on its behalf. For this, Nitish played a big role to bring Paras to Delhi. Sources said Chirag was supposed to be the PM’s natural choice because he is still considered to be close to Modi. The JD-U had allegedly engineered a spilt in the LJP with five MPs headed by Paras.

And with the vertical split in the LJP, the next strategy began to ‘teach a lesson’ to Chirag, who had played politics against the JD-U in the last year’s Bihar elections. With the sacrifice of a second ministerial berth, JD-U succeeded in killing two birds with one stone ousting Chirag from the NDA fold and damaging the BJP’s Paswan votes.

“It goes without saying that JD-U might have got only one ministerial berth, but it has succeeded in playing politics against both Chirag and BJP. Now, a strong message has gone among the Paswan community that the BJP just used and threw Chirag,” said a political analysts, adding that politics will take an unprecedented turn in Bihar now with which way Chirag goes ahead. It is speculated that Chirag will join the Mahagatvandhan which, the observer said, will end up damaging the BJP in the eastern state.