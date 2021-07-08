STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sacrificing their ministerial berth for LJP's Paras, JD-U kills two birds with one stone in Bihar

According to political experts, the JD-U sacrificed the second ministerial berth in order to accommodate Pashupati Kumar Paras of the LJP’s splinter group to prevent Chirag Paswan's entry.

Published: 08th July 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish KumarBihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA:   Did Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, sacrifice the second ministerial berth of JD-U quota to end the nascent political career of Chirag Paswan? According to political experts, the JD-U sacrificed the second ministerial berth in order to accommodate Pashupati Kumar Paras of the LJP’s splinter group in order to prevent the entry of Chirag Paswan from the LJP quota.

Lok Janshakti Party leader Pashupati Kumar
Paras leaves his residence for swearing-in
ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi
on Wednesday | Pti

In fact, political experts believe that the inclusion of Paras in the Union Cabinet was possible only when the JD-U sacrificed on its behalf.  For this,  Nitish played a big role to bring Paras to Delhi. Sources said Chirag was supposed to be the PM’s natural choice because he is still considered to be close to Modi. The JD-U had allegedly engineered a spilt in the LJP with five MPs headed by Paras.

And with the vertical split in the LJP, the next strategy began to ‘teach a lesson’ to Chirag, who had played politics against the JD-U in the last year’s Bihar elections. With the sacrifice of a second ministerial berth, JD-U succeeded in killing two birds with one stone ousting Chirag from the NDA fold and damaging the BJP’s Paswan votes.

“It goes without saying that JD-U might have got only one ministerial berth, but it has succeeded in playing politics against both Chirag and BJP. Now, a strong message has gone among the Paswan community that the BJP just used and threw Chirag,” said a political analysts, adding that politics will take an unprecedented turn in Bihar now with which way Chirag goes ahead. It is speculated that Chirag will join the Mahagatvandhan which, the observer said, will end up damaging the BJP in the eastern state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pashupati Kumar Paras
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp