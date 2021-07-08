STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TMC government's performance better than Left's: BJP MLA Ashok Lahiri

The TMC government should also divulge the details of the Centre-sponsored schemes which are in force in West Bengal, Lahiri said.

Published: 08th July 2021 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee, Bengal CM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP MLA Ashok Lahiri said on Thursday that the Trinamool Congress government has fared well in terms of the development of West Bengal as compared to the previous Left Front government.

Lahiri, a well-known economist who has served as the Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, made the comment when asked about the performance of present Finance Minister Amit Mitra and his predecessor Asim Dasgupta.

"This is a very difficult question to answer. I know both of them so well. But, I believe that West Bengal is doing better under the present Trinamool Congress government in terms of development," he told reporters at the state Assembly.

It was Lahiri's first day at the Assembly after winning the state elections from the Balurghat seat.

Speaking on the state Budget in the House, he said the West Bengal government has devised several welfare schemes for the people but should make the list of beneficiaries public.

Audit of the accounts of the state government by CAG should also be done to reflect the real financial picture of the various departments, he said.

The state government should also divulge the details of the Centre-sponsored schemes which are in force in West Bengal, Lahiri said.

Meanwhile, BJP skipped the Business Advisory Committee meeting after their adjournment motion over the dubious vaccination camps case was not admitted by Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikary said, "We did not boycott the meeting but remained absent since our adjournment motion was not admitted by the speaker. We did it for the sake of the common people. Everything should be reciprocal."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC TMC Government Left Front Government Ashok Lahiri BJP
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp