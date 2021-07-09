STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Classes of Std 12th, colleges can reopen from July 15 in Gujarat

Vijay Rupani took the decision after reviewing the pandemic situation during a meeting of the government's core committee earlier in the day.

Published: 09th July 2021 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Classroom

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: With a significant drop in the daily rise in coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government has decided to allow physical classes of Std 12th, colleges and technical institutes from July 15 with 50 per cent attendance.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took the decision after reviewing the pandemic situation during a meeting of the government's core committee earlier in the day, said an official release.

Gujarat registered 56 new coronavirus cases and one death during the day.

Physical attendance will not be compulsory for students, but the authorities at schools and colleges will have to obtain parents' consent if students are to be asked to attend in person, it said.

Over 6.82 lakh students are enrolled in class 12 across 8,333 higher secondary schools in Gujarat.

There are over 11 lakh under-graduate and diploma students enrolled in over 2,000 colleges and technical institutes, the release informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Gujarat schools Gujarat Colleges
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp