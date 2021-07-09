Two Pakistani terrorists, as many jawans killed near LoC

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two Pakistani terrorists and as many soldiers, including a Naib Subedar, were killed in fierce gunfight near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Rajouri district on Thursday. Incidentally, the Army had on Wednesday foiled an infiltration attempt in Nowshera sector by gunning down a Pakistani militant.

The defence spokesperson in Jammu said based on information regarding infiltration and movement of militants in Sundarbani sector, the army had launched extensive search operations from June 29. The information was corroborated and a search patrol of army spotted the militants in Dadal forest area.

“The militants were challenged and they opened fire and lobbed hand grenades towards the security men. The fire was returned by the troops, triggering a fierce encounter,” the spokesperson said. In the ensuing gunfight, two Pakistani militants and two army men were killed. The martyred soldiers were identified as Naib Subedar Sreejith M and Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy.

“Two AK-47 rifles and ammunition have been recovered from the deceased militants,” the defence spokesperson said. While search operation was on till the last reports came in, additional troops were rushed to tighten the siege.

