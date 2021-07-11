STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Curfew imposed in Rajasthan's Baran district after teen's murder

Published: 11th July 2021 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 05:29 PM

By PTI

KOTA: A curfew was imposed and internet services suspended for 24 hours in a the Baran Municipal Council in Rajasthan following the brutal murder of a teenage boy, police said on Sunday.

Azad, a resident of Shramik Colony in Talab Para area in Baran district, was allegedly killed on Saturday evening by a group of men over a one and half-year-old dispute, they said, adding the prime accused, Hemant Rathore and his two accomplices were arrested.

The brutal murder is the result of personal enmity and rivalry between two groups with no communal angle, ASP Vijay Swarnkar said.

The victim was shot twice by the prime accused outside Baran Grain Mandi gate, police said.

Then, Rathore and his accomplices attacked him using iron rods while panic-stricken passers by remained mute spectators.

A CCTV footage shows the accused thrashing Azad till his body goes lifeless, they said.

The accused strolled up and down the street for around 5 minutes after committing the crime, they added.

A video of the incident was posted on the internet on Saturday night, following which, the district administration imposed a curfew under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and banned internet services for 24 hours till 3 am on Monday in a periphery of Baran Municipal Council.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the three arrested accused and some unidentified persons on the complaint of the victim's family, Station House Officer (SHO) Mangilal Yadav said.

The victim's body was handed over to his family after postmortem late on Saturday night, police said, adding efforts were on to identify and nab others involved in the case.

TAGS
Rajasthan murder case Baran district curfew
