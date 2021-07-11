STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Patna metro rail project works stuck at 1 per cent completion; was inaugurated in 2019

The foundation stone of the proposed mega project was laid down in February 2019 with a budget of Rs 13,000 crore.

Published: 11th July 2021 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Patna metro rail project (Photo | Patna metro rail project, Twitter)

Patna metro rail project (Photo | Patna metro rail project, Twitter)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar’s ambitious Patna Metro Rail Project has moved at a snail's pace so far with not more than 1% of its total work having been executed in over two and half years.

Rajya Sabha MP and former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi took stock of the situation and held a meeting with Mangu Singh, MD of Delhi Metro Rail Project, and its director Daljit Singh, who are also handling the Patna Metro Rail Project works.

The foundation stone of the proposed mega project was laid down in February 2019 with a budget of Rs 13,000 crore.

A loan of Rs 5,520.93 crore for the same has also taken from the Japanese government, according to Sushil Kumar Modi.

Works commenced in September 2020, before the assembly elections, but so far only one per cent of it has been completed.

“During 10 months, one percent work is in the form of physical progress and 3.1 percent in the form of financial progress has been completed. It will expedite soon after 20 hectares of land is made available for the project," Modi said.

The metro lines are to be built covering a distance of more than 32 km in two corridors at a cost of Rs 77 crore besides other structures.

Its first corridor will cover a distance of 17 km and the second one of 14.55 km from Danapur to Mithapur and from ISBT to Patna railway station, respectively.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Patna metro rail project
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp