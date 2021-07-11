Patna metro rail project works stuck at 1 per cent completion; was inaugurated in 2019

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar’s ambitious Patna Metro Rail Project has moved at a snail's pace so far with not more than 1% of its total work having been executed in over two and half years.

Rajya Sabha MP and former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi took stock of the situation and held a meeting with Mangu Singh, MD of Delhi Metro Rail Project, and its director Daljit Singh, who are also handling the Patna Metro Rail Project works.

The foundation stone of the proposed mega project was laid down in February 2019 with a budget of Rs 13,000 crore.

A loan of Rs 5,520.93 crore for the same has also taken from the Japanese government, according to Sushil Kumar Modi.

Works commenced in September 2020, before the assembly elections, but so far only one per cent of it has been completed.

“During 10 months, one percent work is in the form of physical progress and 3.1 percent in the form of financial progress has been completed. It will expedite soon after 20 hectares of land is made available for the project," Modi said.

The metro lines are to be built covering a distance of more than 32 km in two corridors at a cost of Rs 77 crore besides other structures.

Its first corridor will cover a distance of 17 km and the second one of 14.55 km from Danapur to Mithapur and from ISBT to Patna railway station, respectively.

