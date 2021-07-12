Monsoon wreaks havoc in Rajasthan as heavy lightning at Amber Fort leaves 11 dead, 35 injured

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Eleven persons died and 35 suffered injuries when lightning struck them on the watchtower of the famous Amber Fort, Jaipur police commissioner Anand Srivastava said. Many others fell down from the hill into the bushes amid heavy rains lashing the city.

After the weather turned pleasant on Sunday evening, people in large numbers came out to take a walk around the hills of Amber. They were caught unawares when the lightning stuck them. Two youngsters who survived the incident rushed down the hills and informed the police.

Eyewitnesses said that the lightning caused an uproar and those injured were screaming for help.

The watchtower of Amber Fort

The locals in the area swung into action and brought down the injured.

The police reached the spot and with the help of the locals, teams of civil defence and SDRF brought down the injured and the deceased,

Many of the victims also fell in between the foothills from the watchtower, making it difficult for the rescuers to find them in the night.

“No other state in India has seen such an accident. Rs 4 lakh financial assistance will be given to the families of the deceased,” said Disaster Management Department's chief secretary Anand Kumar.

The death toll due to lightning in Rajasthan has climbed upto 22. This includes 11 in Amber Palace, four in Kota, and three children in Bari.

State chief minister Ashok Gehlot has sanctioned Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the family of the deceased. Gehlot has called for a meeting with the Disaster Management Department from 12 noon on Monday.