Ramesh Bais takes oath as new Governor of Jharkhand

By Express News Service

RANCHI: BJP veteran and former Union minister Ramesh Bais, 73, was administered the oath of office and secrecy as 10th Governor of Jharkhand.

He was administered the oath by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Dr Ravi Ranjan at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi on Wednesday. He replaced Droupadi Mumru, who served as Governor for the longest period of six years in Jharkhand.

Murmu also has the credit of becoming the only woman to have held the post in the state since its creation in 2000. She was appointed the ninth Governor of the state in May 2015.

Bais, hailing from Chhattisgarh, has represented Raipur in the Lok Sabha seven times. He also served as a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

After being denied a ticket in the 2019 general elections, Bais was appointed Governor of Tripura soon after Narendra Modi came into power.