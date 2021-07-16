STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC gives two weeks' to Centre to file reply on plea to open Nizamuddin Markaz

The court had earlier allowed namaz to be offered on "first floor above the basement" of the mosque, making clear that it has to be "strictly in accordance" with the DDMA's April 10 notification.

Published: 16th July 2021 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

A CRPF personnel patrols outside the cordoned off area at Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz

A CRPF personnel patrols outside the cordoned off area at Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz | Parveen negi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court Friday granted two weeks to Central government to file its reply to plea by Delhi Waqf Board to open the Nizamuddin Markaz where the Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic and was locked since March 31 last year.

Justice Mukta Gupta said that till date, Centre had not filed any reply on merit and asked if it intended to file any reply at all.

"Do you want to file or not? On day one you took time to file reply affidavit," the judge observed and clarified that an earlier status report filed by the Centre was only with respect to the opening of the Markaz for the month of Ramzan.

Advocate Rajat Nair, appearing for Centre, sought one more opportunity from court and said that he would file a short reply to the petition.

The court granted three weeks' to the Board to file its rejoinder to the reply.

The matter was listed for further hearing on September 13.

On April 15, the court had allowed 50 people to offer namaz five times a day at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan, saying there is no direction in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) notification to close down places of worship.

The court allowed namaz to be offered on "first floor above the basement" of the mosque, making clear that it has to be "strictly in accordance" with the DDMA's April 10 notification and other standard operating protocols.

In a status report filed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police Sub Division Lajpat Nagar, the central government had said the court "in its wisdom and discretion" may permit such persons as it deems fit and proper to perform namaz only on the ground floor of the mosque at the Nizamuddin Markaz by strictly following all COVID-19 related protocols.

Without specifying whether all places of worship were closed, as was sought by the high court, the report said the DDMA notification prohibiting all kinds of gathering in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases was applicable to all religions.

The board, in its plea filed through advocate Wajeeh Shafiq, contended that even after unlock-1 guidelines permitted religious places outside containment zones to be opened, the markaz -- comprising the Masjid Bangley Wali, Madarsa Kashif-ul-uloom and attached hostel -- continues to be locked up.

It has further contended that even if the premises was part of any criminal investigation or trial, keeping it "under lock as an out of bound area" was a "primitive method" of enquiry process.

Several FIRs have been registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, Foreigners Act and various provisions of the penal code in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat event held at the markaz and the subsequent stay of foreigners there during the COVID-19 lockdown last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi high court Nizamuddin Markaz Delhi Waqf Board Tablighi Jamaat congregation
India Matters
People wait to get inoculated against COVID-19 at vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Centre warns states against complacency as Covid cases rise again
In year 2019, the circle delivered total 10,740 liters of Gangajal from April-June. 
Uttarakhand postal circle gears up for doorstep delivery of Gangajal
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)
TN woman kills potential rapist, let off under Section 100 of IPC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp