It’s all hunky-dory for Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A week after the Cabinet reshuffle at the Centre in which a few senior ministers were shown the door, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while he’s likely to call on Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda.The CM met the Prime Minister after a long gap, and also in the wake of the inclusion of his loyalist Shobha Karandlaje in the Union council of ministers.

This is seen as a shot in arm for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in the backdrop of faction-ridden state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party raising voices of dissent, besides fancying leadership change in Bengaluru.Sources said that the meeting of the chief minister with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been planned a couple of days ago.The Prime Minister had earlier this year described the chief minister as “an experienced leader of the BJP”.

While the chief minister, 78, is past the age ceiling within the BJP for occupying official positions, the party’s state in-charge Arun Singh during his recent visit to the state had refuted speculation of leadership change.Though not averse to the prospects of a leadership change on the age grounds, the BJP top brass continues to give the chief minister the benefit of exceptional situations in the absence of a visible successor.Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will also be meeting the BJP chief to discuss the political situation in the state. The chief minister is also likely to meet a few Union ministers during his stay in the national capital.