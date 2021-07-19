Farmers' row to fuel hike: Opposition set to corner Centre in Parliament over various issues

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties are set to corner the government in Parliament on various issues, including the farmers' protest and price rise, during the Monsoon session starting Monday.

Leaders of various parties met at Parliament House to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the government.

Congress has also geared up to raise various matters, including the issue of snooping. Congress MP Manish Tewari has moved an adjournment motion on the issue of farmers' protest.

In his adjournment notice, Tewari said he seeks to discuss a definite matter of urgent importance, namely -- "in large numbers, farmers have come out against the three acts passed by the central government which threaten their livelihood".

ALSO READ | Urge MPs, parties to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi

The Farmers 'Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 have been opposed on the grounds that they will make the farmers vulnerable to exploitation by the corporate sector, Tewari said in his notice.

He alleged that the government has failed to assuage the concerns of the farmers or present any viable alternative to these acts.

"There is a palpable fear among the farmers that the Minimum Support Price will be dismantled and role of state governments in APMCS will be affected.

"About 300 farmers have died while protesting against the unfair laws passed by the Centre. The matter is of urgent importance and I hereby request the permission to raise this issue," Tewari said in his notice.

CPI (M) MPs Elamaram Kareem and V Sivadasan have given adjournment notices under rule 267 for discussing the farmers' protest in Rajya Sabha.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam has also given an adjournment notice in Rajya Sabha on the Pegasus spying issue.