STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pegasus spyware issue: Maharashtra minister Satej Patil slams Modi government

'The Pegasus leak is a massive breach of Indian People's trust and their privacy,' Patil said in a tweet on Monday.

Published: 19th July 2021 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Hacking

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Minister of State for Home and Information Technology Satej Patil on Monday slammed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre over the Pegasus spyware issue and said the latter was ruining the country's democratic values.

An international media consortium reported on Sunday that more than 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two serving ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and one sitting judge besides scores of business persons and activists in India could have been targeted for hacking through an Israeli spyware sold only to government agencies.

Patil, in a tweet on Monday, said, "The#Pegasus leak is a massive breach of Indian People's trust and their privacy. Spying on Indian citizens using taxpayer money with the help of an international agency, the Modi government is ruining India's great democratic values."

"We need stronger IT measures that instead of bullying tech platforms to surrender user information, hold the govt accountable and safeguard the privacy & security of each and every Indian!" the Maharashtra Congress leader further tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narandra Modi Sajet Patil Pegasus spyware
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp