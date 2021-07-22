STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India urges foreign governments to ease travel restrictions for Indians

Indian students studying in institutions in China, Italy and several other countries have been stuck here in view of the travel restrictions.

Published: 22nd July 2021 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday said it has been taking up with foreign governments the issue of easing travel restrictions for Indians in view of an improvement in the coronavirus situation in the country.

Indian students studying in institutions in China, Italy and several other countries have been stuck here in view of the travel restrictions.

"With the improvement in the Covid situation in India, we have been taking up with foreign countries the issue of easing travel restrictions for Indians.

We believe that this is an important element towards economic recovery," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

"There have been some positive steps in this direction and we would hope that more countries take steps to normalise the movement of people from India," he added.

Asked about the supply of COVID-19 vaccines by the United States to India, Bagchi said the domestic vaccination programme has been continuing at a rapid pace and that New Delhi has been in touch with its partners on the possibility of import of vaccines.

To a question on when the World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to recognise Covaxin, he said the producer of the vaccine, Bharat Biotech Limited, has submitted the request along with all necessary documentation to the global body earlier this month.

Bagchi said more than half of the member states of the European Union (EU) have recognised Covishield, the vaccine manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

Asked about reports on a visit to India by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken next week, the MEA spokesperson said details will be shared when updates on it are available.

He also said India has received an invitation for the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi.

The ceremony is scheduled for August 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
travel resrictions covid travel restrictions
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp