STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Taliban’s growing sway in Afghanistan could spike drug flow into India

US and NATO troops withdrawn from Afghanistan; seizure of heroin from fishing boats and at airports in Kerala found war-torn country is origin of drugs: Officials

Published: 22nd July 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Repercussions of the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s increasing influence there are being felt across the world, even in Kerala. Indian agencies, especially those involved in anti-narcotics operations, are on alert as they fear that the Taliban’s growth in Afghanistan would lead to a spurt in smuggling of drugs into India and Kerala in the coming months.Sources in the customs department, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said the recent spike in seizures of highly-processed drugs like heroin and cocaine across India, including in Kerala, is as an indicator of the Taliban growing influence in Afghanistan.

They said in all the seizures, especially of heroin from fishing boats and at airports in Kerala, it was found that Afghanistan was origin point of the drugs. “Despite the presence of foreign troops in Afghanistan for two decades, Taliban ensured that the cultivation of poppy (opium) stayed intact as it is its chief funding source. Afghanistan is the prime cultivator of illegal poppy in the world even though it has been a war zone for 20 years. While US troops destroyed several poppy fields when they captured the land, its illegal cultivation could not be controlled as this was being done in remote areas fully controlled by terrorist groups,” said an NCB official.

The agencies said the cultivation of poppy will rise in Afghanistan now. India is one of the first countries where the smuggled drugs land after they are processed in Afghanistan and Pakistan. To deal with drugs trafficking, the agencies here have enhanced their intelligence networks. “Earlier, porous borders in India’s north-western front which lies close to Pakistan was the drug smuggling route. Since surveillance was increased to prevent the sneaking in of drugs, smugglers are trying sea and air routes,” said the NCB official. As per a UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) report, poppy was cultivated in 2.24 lakh hectares of land in Afghanistan in 2020 compared to 1.63 lakh hectares in 2019. The potential production capacity of poppy in Afghanistan is around 6,300 tonnes per year. 

“There will be a spurt in narco-terrorism once Taliban gains control of Afghanistan following the complete pullout of foreign troops in the next few months. The situation is alarming as India’s internal security is likely to face challenges,” said G Shreekumar Menon, former DG, National Academy of Customs, Excise and Narcotics (NACEN). 

“Drugs trade contributes a majority to Taliban’s funding. If they gain power after the withdrawal of troops, there will be attempts to procure sophisticated weapons for which enormous funds will be required. Poppy cultivation will be hiked which ultimately will be sourced to countries like India. Funds from it will also be used for terrorists activities in Kashmir,” he said. Menon said the sea route was most vulnerable to drugs trafficking and even drones could be used for cross-country movement of drugs. 

“It is impossible for agencies to check each and every fishing vessel that ventures into the sea daily. Our country has a vast coastline. And since drones are being used for terrorist activities, attempts to use them for drug trafficking cannot be ruled out. Security activities should be on alert following the developments in Afghanistan,” he said.

A former NCB zonal director said considering the number of fishing vessels in Kerala, security agencies should be on high alert. “The shipping route close to Kerala’s coastline has started to witness an increase in drugs trafficking. It is high time agencies deter smugglers from opening a gateway to bring drugs into the country. Fishing vessels that venture close to the coastlines of Iran and Pakistan should be checked as drugs are often loaded from there,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan Taliban Kerala India Drugs
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp