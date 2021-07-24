STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharat Biotech commits to supply 500 million doses of Covaxin to Centre for immunisation programme

Suchitra Ella said the data of Phase 3 trials has been submitted to the Drug Controller General of India for its perusal and efficacy of the vaccine against many of the variants was also tested.

Published: 24th July 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

A doctor administers Covaxin vaccine against the coronavirus during a vaccination for those above age 18 in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Bharat Biotech on Friday said it has committed to supply over 500 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to the Centre under the countrywide immunisation programme.

Speaking at a virtual conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Suchitra Ella, joint Managing Director of the city-based vaccine maker, said the companys facilities in four cities - Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Ankaleshwar - are currently producing Covaxin.

"In a nutshell if I have to tell you, this is the journey of Covaxin from April 2020 until June 2021. And it is still ongoing as we continue to manufacture, taking a commitment of more than 50 crore (500 million) of doses to be submitted to the government of India for its immunisation programme," she said narrating the journey of Covaxin.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar had said in Parliament on Tuesday that from January to July 16, 5.45 crore (54.5 million) doses of Covaxin by Bharat Biotech and 36.01 (360 million) crore doses of Covishield have been supplied by the Serum Institute of India to the Centre.

Suchitra Ella said the data of Phase 3 trials has been submitted to the Drug Controller General of India for its perusal and efficacy of the vaccine against many of the coronavirus variants was also tested.

Covaxin demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2 per centprotection against the B.1.617.2 Delta variant, Bharat Biotech said recently, while announcing the final analysis of the jab.

It had said the Efficacy Analysis demonstrates Covaxin to be 93.4 per cent effective against severe symptomatic COVID-19 cases.

The MD further said that when it comes to vaccines not only for COVID-19, India, when compared to some other countries, has more capacity to produce vaccines in large numbers.

