Biocon Biologics partners with Adagio Therapeutics for Covid antibody treatment in India

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A new treatment to both treat and prevent the Covid-19 infection, developed by Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon has got an exclusive license from US-based Adagio Therapeutics for its use in India and select markets.

This antibody therapy targets the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and related coronaviruses.

Announcing this in a statement from the Biocon Biologics said, "ADG20, a novel monoclonal antibody targeting the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and related coronaviruses, is in global clinical development by Adagio as a single agent for both the treatment and prevention of COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, its variants, as well as future variants that may emerge."

Initial data indicate that ADG20 could provide both rapid and durable protection against COVID-19 for up to one year, Biocon Biologics said.

With its potential to address resistant variants, including the Delta variant, and its ability to be administered easily as a single, intramuscular injection in the outpatient setting, ADG20 is uniquely poised to address the current need for an effective, safe and convenient therapy for COVID-19, it added.

"We are very proud to partner with Adagio in our shared mission to provide affordable access to a best-in-class antibody therapy for people affected by SARS-CoV-2," Biocon Biologics Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.

During the pandemic in India, over 50,000 patients benefited from its COVID-19 drugs that included Remdesevir, Itolizumab and Cytosorb, it added.

Adagio plans to seek Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the US as early as the first quarter of 2022. Under the terms of the deal, Biocon Biologics will get access to the clinical and nonclinical data from Adagio's EUA submission to the US Food and Drug Administration to seek approvals in the emerging markets, the statement said.