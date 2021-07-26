STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP to field all senior leaders in 2022 UP poll 

Gupta’s statement came amid reports that the BJP is planing to field all its senior leaders in the 2022 Assembly polls.

Published: 26th July 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  A few hours before Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath touched down in Ayodhya on Sunday, the BJP’s first-time MLA from Ayodhya Ved Prakash Gupta said he would be the “happiest man” if the CM opted to contest from the same seat in 2022 Assembly polls.

Gupta’s statement came amid reports that the BJP is planing to field all its senior leaders in the 2022 Assembly polls. However, it remains to be seen whether or not the party will actually field Adityanath from the Ayodhya seat. Recently, the BJP finished second to Samajwadi Party in the district panchayat members’ polls in Ayodhya.

However, it managed to win the district panchayat chairperson’s polls in the same district. The present two-time BJP MP from Faizabad seat Lallu Singh had won the Ayodhya Assembly seat five times between 1991 and 2007, before SP’s Pawan alias Tej Narayan Pandey snatched the seat in 2012 polls.

However, five years later, in 2017 polls, Ved Prakash Gupta wrested the seat for the saffron party by defeating Pandey (the ex-minister) by more than 50,000 votes. According to informed sources within the BJP in Lucknow, the party plans to field all its top leaders in the Vidhan Sabha polls this time.

But, instead of Ayodhya, the CM could actually contest from one of the seats in his home district of Gorakhpur (as he has immense sway in that region of the state up to the Nepal border). 

Among the other top state BJP leaders, Keshav Prasad Maurya could be fielded from Sirathu Kaushambi district and Dinesh Sharma from any seat of Lucknow. Senior cabinet minister Dr Mahendra Singh could also be fielded from his home district Pratapgarh, possibly from Kunda seat, which has been a virtual fiefdom of ex-UP minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh who has won the seat six times. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
adityanath UP elections senior bjp leaders
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp