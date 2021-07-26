STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Only 71,000 migrants workers given skill training post-Covid

Only about 71,000 migrant workers have been provided skill training under a central government initiative, announced in the wake of the migrant crisis last year. 

Published: 26th July 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Over 1.08 crore migrant workers returned homes after last year’s lockdown | FILE

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Only about 71,000 migrant workers have been provided skill training under a central government initiative, announced in the wake of the migrant crisis last year.  The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) had targeted training 3 lakh migrant workers from 116 districts identified across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Odisha, MP and Jharkhand. 

According to government data, over 1.08 crore migrant workers had returned to their home states when the first Covid-mandated lockdown was announced in March 2020. These migrants mainly belonged to six states, with Uttar Pradesh receiving over 32 lakh migrant workers followed by Bihar, which saw over 15 lakh migrant workers return home. 

The latest data from the skill development ministry discloses that only 70,823 migrants were trained and 59,888 were assessed in the six states till July 10 this year.  Bihar topped the list with the skill-training of 31,619 workers. Uttar Pradesh stood a distant second, training 13,724 migrants. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Assam completed the skill training of 12,478, 10,598, 1690 and 714 migrant workers.
Guided by the Centre’s Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, skill-mapping of migrant labour was done to enhance their employability on the basis of skills they possessed to enable them to work closer to their homes. 

A targeted skilling programme was planned under MSDE in the 116 districts that were found to have a high concentration of unskilled or semi-skilled migrant workers. In collaboration with the district authorities concerned, the ministry rolled out the programme for skill training within 125 days during November last year. District skill committees were entrusted with mobilising candidates, identifying their aspirations and facilitating batch creation based on local job opportunities. Officials said five job roles were identified, including mason, self-employed tailor, sewing machine operator, assistant electrician and organic grower.

Besides, six nodal officers were appointed to handhold, monitor and facilitate the district administration. Virtual training meetings were also held with state’s principle secretaries and collectors. A parliamentary standing committee noted that in its endeavour to impart skill training, the ministry is facing a number of challenges. It asked the ministry to look into the issues that impede the smooth skill training and take corrective measures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
skill training migrant workers
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp