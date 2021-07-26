Only 71,000 migrants workers given skill training post-Covid

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Only about 71,000 migrant workers have been provided skill training under a central government initiative, announced in the wake of the migrant crisis last year. The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) had targeted training 3 lakh migrant workers from 116 districts identified across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Odisha, MP and Jharkhand.

According to government data, over 1.08 crore migrant workers had returned to their home states when the first Covid-mandated lockdown was announced in March 2020. These migrants mainly belonged to six states, with Uttar Pradesh receiving over 32 lakh migrant workers followed by Bihar, which saw over 15 lakh migrant workers return home.

The latest data from the skill development ministry discloses that only 70,823 migrants were trained and 59,888 were assessed in the six states till July 10 this year. Bihar topped the list with the skill-training of 31,619 workers. Uttar Pradesh stood a distant second, training 13,724 migrants. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Assam completed the skill training of 12,478, 10,598, 1690 and 714 migrant workers.

Guided by the Centre’s Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, skill-mapping of migrant labour was done to enhance their employability on the basis of skills they possessed to enable them to work closer to their homes.

A targeted skilling programme was planned under MSDE in the 116 districts that were found to have a high concentration of unskilled or semi-skilled migrant workers. In collaboration with the district authorities concerned, the ministry rolled out the programme for skill training within 125 days during November last year. District skill committees were entrusted with mobilising candidates, identifying their aspirations and facilitating batch creation based on local job opportunities. Officials said five job roles were identified, including mason, self-employed tailor, sewing machine operator, assistant electrician and organic grower.

Besides, six nodal officers were appointed to handhold, monitor and facilitate the district administration. Virtual training meetings were also held with state’s principle secretaries and collectors. A parliamentary standing committee noted that in its endeavour to impart skill training, the ministry is facing a number of challenges. It asked the ministry to look into the issues that impede the smooth skill training and take corrective measures.