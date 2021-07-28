STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Khattar makes business pitch in Korean, goes all out to lure foreign investors in Haryana

The state’s single-window system has been recognized as one of the best in India for providing approvals for the industry, he asserted.

Published: 28th July 2021 07:52 AM

Haryana CM ML Khattar with Hyundai India MD & CEO Seon Seob Kim in Gurugram | Pti

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Haryana CM, Manohar Lal Khattar tried to hardsell his state as an attractive destination for investors, saying it was not limited to business to business or government to business or government to government relationship. 

“Haryana is the land of hospitality and the birthplace of the Gita. That’s why we believe in heart to heart connect,” he said at the inauguration of the new state-of-the-art corporate headquarters of Hyundai Motors India at Sector-29 in Gurugram on Tuesday.

Reaching out to the Korean investors, Khattar introduced himself in Korean. The chief minister also concluded his speech in Korean as well saying, “I welcome you to Land of Haryana.” Many South Korean companies are showning interest to invest in Haryana, he added.

The state’s single-window system has been recognized as one of the best in India for providing approvals for the industry, he asserted. “We have set up a new department named Foreign Cooperation Department to help investors and entrepreneurs,” he added. 

Khattar said that in the matter of industrial investment, Haryana is not only focusing on the satisfaction of the investors, but also on keeping the customers happy. “The establishment of the headquarters of Hyundai is a living example of Haryana’s ease of doing business’ and ease of living.”

Haryana is a land of possibilities, enterprise, research and innovation, he said. “Today Haryana is counted among the most developed and industrialised states of India.”
 

