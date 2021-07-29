STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Changing VT code of Indian aircraft will have big financial implication on airlines: Government

BJP leader Tarun Vijay had raised the issue of changing the VT registration code of the Indian airplanes in the Rajya Sabha in 2016, stating that VT stands for 'Viceroy Territory'.

Published: 29th July 2021 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Airlines, aviation

Representational image (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Changing the VT registration code of the Indian airplanes will have a big financial implication on domestic carriers as all aircraft would have to be grounded till those are repainted with the new registration code, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

According to global rules set by UN body International Civil Aviation Organisation, each aircraft has to be registered in a country, where it is allotted a registration number that has two letters as the country code, followed by three letters or numbers of the owner's choice like VT-123 in case of an Indian aircraft.

BJP leader Tarun Vijay had raised the issue of changing the VT registration code of the Indian airplanes in the Rajya Sabha in 2016, stating that VT stands for "Viceroy Territory" and it is a reflection of the colonial rule.

"Hindustan cannot be a territory of the Viceroy....Why is India continuing with the VT code?...VT should be changed right away," he had said in the Upper House of Parliament. Vijay's tenure as a member of the Rajya Sabha was from 2010 to 2016.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha from BJP MP Harish Dwivedi, Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said, "If we change the VT call sign, then all documents have to be reissued, the aircraft will have to be repainted and cannot fly till all markings are changed. Aircraft will remain grounded during the whole process. It will also have a big financial implication on the airlines."

Explaining the history of this code, the minister said the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has allotted three series of call signs to India: ATA-AWZ, VTA-VWZ and 8TA-8YZ. "Call sign could be the first one or two letters of the series, such as: Series 1 - A, AW, AV, AU, AT etc; Series 2 - V, VW, VV, VU, VT; Series 3 - 8, 8T, 8U, 8V, 8W, 8X, 8Y etc.," he stated.

According to the provisions of Annex 7 of the Chicago Convention of 1944, India had the option to choose its call sign from the above three series for aircraft registered in the country, Singh said. "The call sign VT was assigned to India during International Radiotelegraph Convention of Washington, 1927 signed at Washington on 25th November 1927," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Civil Aviation Organisation VT registration code Viceroy Territory Airlines VT registration
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp