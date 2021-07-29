STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh to provide Rs 6,000 per year to landless families

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government will launch a scheme under which landless families will be provided a financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced on Wednesday.

He was replying to the debate on demand proposals for the first supplementary budget of the financial year 2021-22.

After the discussion, the supplementary budget of Rs 2,485.59 crore was passed. "Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhoomihin Krishi Majdoor Nyay Yojna will be launched, under which the families which do not possess agriculture land and are dependent on agri labour or MGNREGA work (for livelihood) in rural areas will be given assistance of Rs 6,000 per year," Baghel said.

Other sections of rural population such as barbers, dhobis (washermen), blacksmiths, priests will also be covered under the scheme, he added.

The scheme will be implemented from the ongoing financial year with a provision of Rs 200 crore made in the supplementary budget, he said.

The Centre had consented to buying 60 lakh metric tons of rice from the state but took only 24 lakh MT, and the state government had to auction the remaining stock at a loss, Baghel claimed.

"Despite this, we have been supporting farmers in every situation, even by taking loans," he said.

Lack of certain facilities posed a challenge during the first and second wave of COVID-19 but now the government has been making efforts to ensure availability of better medical facilities across the state, he said, adding that for this a provision of Rs 957 crore has been made for the Health department.

During the second wave, the state government not only did a good job of managing the situation but also supplied medical oxygen to other states, he noted.

A provision of Rs 39 crore has been made for the acquisition of private-run Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Medical College in Durg district, he said.

Earlier in the day, the state government tabled the Chhattisgarh Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Medical College, Durg (Acquisition) Bill, 2021, in the assembly. Discussion on the bill is yet to take place.

Provision has been also made for the construction of a special jail with the capacity to house 1,500 prisoners at a cost of Rs 126 crore at Nagoi village in Bilaspur district, the CM informed.

