ISRO launches merchandise to popularise space activities among youth

Three out of 9 registered merchandisers are from Karnataka

Published: 29th July 2021 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

ISRO

For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)

By Pearl Maria D'Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the lead of several space agencies, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) too ventured into merchandising, to popularise their space activities through Tee-shirts to Toys.

Chairman, ISRO, K Sivan on Thursday launched the ISRO-theme based merchandise programme clarified that the merchandise program has not been rolled out with a commercial interest.

"Rather, the intent is outreach and creating awareness through common products such as toys, Do-it-Yourself kits, T-shirts, etc., which kindle curiosity and serve as reminiscence of ISRO success," he added.

Expressing his happiness, Sivan believed that ISRO's story would reach every youngster and child in the country.

“It makes me happy to see the immense interest the program has generated in such a short time. I am certain that the products created from your efforts shall reach nook and corner of the country including northeast states and Jammu & Kashmir and take the ISRO story among the youth and kids,” he said.

The space organisation believes that the products would bring awareness and kindle interest of the students, children and public, in the domain of space science and technology. While also "propagating the achievements and laurels that ISRO brings to the nation."

Following the announcement of oppportunity that was floated in the past, a first batch of registered ISRO merchandisers was selected. On date, these include -- Ankur Hobby Center (Gujarat), Black White Orange Brands Private Limited (Maharashtra), Indic Inspirations India Private Limited (Maharashtra),Dhruva Space Private Limited (Telangana), EENGN Private Limited (Tamil Nadu),Imagic Creatives Private Limited (Karnataka), Touchstone Enterprises Private Limited (Karnataka), Mankutimma Studios Private Limited (Karnataka) and Specific Impulse Technologies Private Limited (Punjab).

Sivan also hoped that more creative enterprises came forward to make diverse products, highlighting ISRO’s previous and upcoming efforts to appeal to the youth.

Scientific Secretary, ISRO, Umamaheswaran was present at the launch.

