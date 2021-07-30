STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBSE class 12 results declared, 70,000 candidates score above 95%

A total of 99.13% of all boys in class 12 and 99.67% of the girls declared as having passed the examination, with girls outshining boys with 0.54%.

Published: 30th July 2021 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Students react after CBSE declared class 12th results, in Moradabad

Students react after CBSE declared class 12th results, in Moradabad. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the results of class 12 board examinations after allowing schools to evaluate the students under a special formula as the physical examinations had not been conducted this year due to a massive Covid wave.

As per the results declared, 99.37% students have passed the examination this year. This is much higher than the pass percentage of previous years -- less than 89% in 2020 and 83.40% in 2019. 

A total of 99.13% of all boys in class 12 and 99.67% of the girls declared as having passed the examination, with girls outshining boys with 0.54%, even though no merit list or list of toppers was prepared.

In a statement issued, the CBSE said: “As a special case, the board will neither declare subject wise merit list of students and not issue merit certificates to students.”

Among the 16 regions of the board, Trivandrum with 99.89% had the highest pass percentage while Patna 98.91 had the lowest.

This year, the students were scored on the basis of a 30: 30: 40 formulae under which 30% weightage was given to result from Class 10, 30% from Class 11, and 40% from Class 12, which included internal assessments, unit tests, and term examination that schools had conducted internally.

The board has however said that the results of 60,443 students, who registered under the private and correspondence category, will be declared after their exams are held on 15 and 16 August.

As per the data shared by the CBSE, 13,04,561 candidates appeared for the exam this year and 12,96,318 passed.

Also, the number of students who scored more than 95% marks this year is the highest in the last three years, despite a warning by the board to schools to not outdo the results by their schools over the last three years.

More than 70,000 students scored 95% and above as compared to 38,686 students in 2020 and about 17,693 students in 2019, figures showed.

Of the total candidates who passed the exam this year, more than 1.5 lakh students scored more than 90%, similar to 2020 but in 2019, this number was lower, at about 94,000 students.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and Kendriya Vidyalayas saw the best performances, as has been the trend over the last several years, with 99.94 and 100% results respectively.

"For the implementation of tabulation policy successfully and in the given time frame, it was considered important to facilitate the work to be done by teachers. So, in order to facilitate schools and help them in compilation and moderation of results and reduce any inadvertent errors on their part, a comprehensive and feature-rich system was developed by the IT team of the CBSE," said CBSE Examinations Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj noted that there were about a lakh students who were from boards other than CBSE. "The schools were requested to verify their roll numbers, name of candidates, and name of the Board so that their data could be taken from the Boards concerned. The system also calculated class 10 components based on data taken from various Boards. It also facilitated schools in uploading of class 10 marks for non-CBSE candidates whose data could not be received from board concerned and calculation of its 30% component," he said.

Only 6,149 students have been placed under compartment as against 87,650 students last year. "The compartment examination will be conducted between August 16 to September 15. The exact dates will be announced in some time," Bhardwaj said.

(With agency inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBSE class XII exams XII board results XII results CBSE results Class XII
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp