CBSE class 12 results declared, 70,000 candidates score above 95%

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the results of class 12 board examinations after allowing schools to evaluate the students under a special formula as the physical examinations had not been conducted this year due to a massive Covid wave.

As per the results declared, 99.37% students have passed the examination this year. This is much higher than the pass percentage of previous years -- less than 89% in 2020 and 83.40% in 2019.

A total of 99.13% of all boys in class 12 and 99.67% of the girls declared as having passed the examination, with girls outshining boys with 0.54%, even though no merit list or list of toppers was prepared.

In a statement issued, the CBSE said: “As a special case, the board will neither declare subject wise merit list of students and not issue merit certificates to students.”

Among the 16 regions of the board, Trivandrum with 99.89% had the highest pass percentage while Patna 98.91 had the lowest.

This year, the students were scored on the basis of a 30: 30: 40 formulae under which 30% weightage was given to result from Class 10, 30% from Class 11, and 40% from Class 12, which included internal assessments, unit tests, and term examination that schools had conducted internally.

The board has however said that the results of 60,443 students, who registered under the private and correspondence category, will be declared after their exams are held on 15 and 16 August.

As per the data shared by the CBSE, 13,04,561 candidates appeared for the exam this year and 12,96,318 passed.

Also, the number of students who scored more than 95% marks this year is the highest in the last three years, despite a warning by the board to schools to not outdo the results by their schools over the last three years.

More than 70,000 students scored 95% and above as compared to 38,686 students in 2020 and about 17,693 students in 2019, figures showed.

Of the total candidates who passed the exam this year, more than 1.5 lakh students scored more than 90%, similar to 2020 but in 2019, this number was lower, at about 94,000 students.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and Kendriya Vidyalayas saw the best performances, as has been the trend over the last several years, with 99.94 and 100% results respectively.

"For the implementation of tabulation policy successfully and in the given time frame, it was considered important to facilitate the work to be done by teachers. So, in order to facilitate schools and help them in compilation and moderation of results and reduce any inadvertent errors on their part, a comprehensive and feature-rich system was developed by the IT team of the CBSE," said CBSE Examinations Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj noted that there were about a lakh students who were from boards other than CBSE. "The schools were requested to verify their roll numbers, name of candidates, and name of the Board so that their data could be taken from the Boards concerned. The system also calculated class 10 components based on data taken from various Boards. It also facilitated schools in uploading of class 10 marks for non-CBSE candidates whose data could not be received from board concerned and calculation of its 30% component," he said.

Only 6,149 students have been placed under compartment as against 87,650 students last year. "The compartment examination will be conducted between August 16 to September 15. The exact dates will be announced in some time," Bhardwaj said.

