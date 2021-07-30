STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Major lenders should introduce job-oriented banking courses: Amit Mitra

Mitra made the comment after inaugurating Bandhan Bank Konnagar's PG Diploma Course in Banking and Finance in affiliation with Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology.

Published: 30th July 2021 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Mitra

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Thursday said major lenders in the country should consider rolling out job-oriented courses.

Mitra made the comment after inaugurating Bandhan Bank Konnagar's PG Diploma Course in Banking and Finance in affiliation with Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology.

"This is an innovative model where students will get guaranteed jobs after successful completion of the course. I will raise this model at the state-level bankers meet and urge lenders like SBI and PNB to come up with similar efforts," he said.

The minister also said the student credit card scheme of the West Bengal government will help youths who wish to join the course. Bandhan Bank has a residential learning centre in Rajpur that can accommodate 210 students.

A new centre with a capacity of 240 residential students will be launched in Shantiniketan by January 2022. The lender has trained 600 students so far, it said.

"The course has been devised keeping in mind the needs of banking in all of India and will have a special focus on rural areas," Founder Chandrasekhar Ghosh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Mitra
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp