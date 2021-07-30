STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nepalese citizens entering India through Pithoragarh to be tested for COVID at border

Nepalese citizens were allowed to enter India through the border bridges at Jhoolaghat, Dharchula and Jauljibi last month if they carried along with them a negative corona test report.

Published: 30th July 2021 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

A tuberculosis patient being tested for COVID-19 in Tirupati

Representational image (File photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By PTI

PITHORAGARH: Nepalese citizens entering India through the three main border bridges in the district will now have to undergo a rapid antigen test on arrival before they are allowed to proceed further, a senior official said on Friday.

"We took the decision after the corona negative reports carried by some of the Nepalese migrants from their country were found to be fake," Pithoragarh's Chief Medical Officer HC Pant said.

Nepalese citizens were allowed to enter India through the border bridges at Jhoolaghat, Dharchula and Jauljibi last month if they carried along with them a negative corona test report issued by medical authorities in Nepal.

"However, when some of the corona test reports shown by the Nepalese citizens at the border were found to be fake, we decided to conduct our own rapid antigen tests on every incoming Nepalese migrant, before permitting them on Indian soil," Pant said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pithoragarh COVID19 Coronavirus India Nepal border Nepal citizens entry
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp