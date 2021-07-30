Supreme Court to lay down guidelines to help Allahabad HC deal with pendency

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking note of the high pendency of bail matters in the Allahabad High Court, the Supreme Court on Thursday said it will lay down parameters or guidelines to help.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hemant Gupta said that Allahabad High Court has long pendency of appeals and some broad parameters would have to be laid down, keeping in mind the exigencies of the High Court.

“The High Court of judicature at Allahabad and Lucknow have a long pendency of appeals,” the court said while hearing a batch of 18 petitions, all seeking bail citing the time period already spent in prison by the petitioners.

“Thus, aspects such as period undergone, the heinousness of the crime, the age of the accused, the period taken in trial and whether the appellants are diligently prosecuting the appeals inter alia may be factors which may be material,” the court observed.