STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam and few other states.

Published: 31st July 2021 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

covid vaccination

For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With 46 districts in India still reporting a Covid-19 test positivity rate of over 10%, the Centre on Saturday, asked them to impose strict restrictions on the intermingling of people.

The directions came in a review meeting focused on the 10 states registering a surge in cases or positivity rate or both. 

As 80% of the active cases in these states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh and Manipur -- are in home isolation, the government also nudged them to strictly monitor and ensure patients at home are not spreading the infection in the community.

ALSO READ| In-host mutations in COVID-19 virus reflecting in variants, finds study

In the meeting, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan warned against any complacency with around 40,000 Covid-19 cases being reported daily since the preceding weeks and urged the states to ramp up their testing.

There are also 53 districts across states reporting 5-10% of positivity which suggests that the pandemic may not be fully under control.

The Union government said that states should focus on districts with a positivity rate of less than 10% so as to protect these districts and the populations by focusing on saturation of vaccination.

In addition, states have been advised to conduct their own state-level serosurveys for district-wise disease prevalence data with the help of the ICMR, as the national level sero-prevalence survey was heterogeneous in nature.

A recently concluded serosurvey, based on samples collected from 70 districts in 22 states, by the ICMR had shown that nearly 68% of the population may have antibodies against SARS CoV 2-confirming the past exposure to the virus.

ALSO READ| Over 2.27 lakh pregnant women inoculated against COVID-19; Tamil Nadu tops chart

ICMR director general Balram Bhargava on the other hand advised states to ramp up vaccination in the 60+ and 45-60 age categories as evidence shows that nearly 80% of the mortality is from these vulnerable age-groups.

Regarding enforcement measures, he advised the state authorities to avoid all non-essential travel and to discourage all large gatherings of crowds. The government also highlighted the need for the states to push for PSA oxygen plants in private hospitals.

"Provisions under the clinical establishment act enable states to issue such directions to the private hospitals," said the Union health ministry, adding that in the government hospitals, Centre and states have already been trying to install these oxygen generators throughout the country.

ALSO WATCH | 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Covid curbs COVID managment
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp