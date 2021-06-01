STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low numbers: Municipal corporation in MP adopts 'no vaccine, no pay' plan

However, this is in violation of the Central government’s stand that vaccination against the killer virus is voluntary and not mandatory.

Published: 01st June 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 08:01 AM

Vaccine

A senior citizen gets a Covid vaccine shot. (Photo | Express_

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Concerned that over 30 per cent of its staff yet to get even the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) in Madhya Pradesh has decided to follow a ‘No Vaccine, No Pay’ approach for these employees.

​While confirming the decision, the Ujjain Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal told journalists that vaccination of the staff is particularly essential, as most of them are most exposed to the public.

“Owing to exposure of the staff of local urban bodies to the public, the municipal corporation’s entire workforce, including officers was given priority as frontline Covid warriors, after health workers, in the second phase of vaccination in February. But still, many of our staff are yet to get even the first jab,” he said.

According to reliable sources in the Ujjain Municipal Corporation, only 70 per cent of the workforce of about 1,600 have so far got either both doses or at least the first one, which has forced the Corporation to adopt this ‘No Vaccination, No Pay’ principle.

“The new approach to ensure total vaccination will only cover those staff who haven’t even taken even a single jab,” the Ujjain Municipal Commissioner maintained.

Ujjain Municipal Corporation UMC is the first municipal body in Madhya Pradesh to adopt such a ‘No Vaccination, No Pay’ approach, which will be effective from payment for the month of May, 2021.

