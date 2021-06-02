STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra Covid-19 mortality rate beginning to ebb, CM Uddhav sets target of zero

The all-India average mortality is 1.17 per cent, as against a global mortality rate of 2.08 per cent.

Published: 02nd June 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Business at a toy shop during lockdown relaxation in Mumbai

Business at a toy shop during lockdown relaxation in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra has seen a major drop in Covid-19 cases in the last few days. Mortality rate has also fallen, by almost 0.40 per cent, placing the state at number six in the countrywide state tally, according to the state health department.

The state’s mortality rate was more than the national average a few days back. Punjab’s mortality rate now is the highest across India right now, at 2.5 per cent, followed by 1.94 per cent in Uttarakhand, 1.69 per cent in Delhi, 1.68 per cent in Goa, and 1.66 per cent in Sikkim. In Maharashtra, the mortality rate at the moment is 1.65 per cent. The state was ranled third on this list not too long ago.

Maharashtra has a total of 57,13,215 positive cases with 94,030 deaths. The all-India average mortality is 1.17 per cent, as against a global mortality rate of 2.08 per cent. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the district administrations must work towards zero mortality. He said the government was preparing for a third wave.

In the devastating second wave of the pandemic, high mortality was reported from rural areas of Maharashtra, while in the cities, cases were initially high, but the mortality rate was low. In rural areas, the positive cases are high, while mortality is also plummeting in urban localities in rural Maharashtra.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the government has identified the districts where positive cases and mortality were high and executed micro-planning to tackle the pandemic situation. He said the mortality rate was very high in the first wave because everyone was new to the virus. With treatment, the situation started turning better and it is almost under control now, he claimed.

“The cases peaked in April with the count as high as 70,000 cases per day. It has now come below 20,000 per day. For two days, per day cases are below 15,000. It shows that the situation is speedily improving following strict lockdown and implementation of pandemic rules. Besides, doctors are also getting used to the treatment,” said a senior government official.

Maharashtra has slowly started relaxing lockdown hours and shops have been permitted to operate within those hours. Overall, there has been some improvement amid the constant need to take precacutions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Uddhav Thackeray COVID 19 in India COVID 19 in Maharashtra
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp