STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Police plea for further custodial interrogation of Sushil Kumar rejected, sent to judicial custody

Sushil Kumar, who was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Rashmi Gupta at the end of the four-day police custody, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Published: 02nd June 2021 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

restler Sushil Kumar arrested by Delhi Police special cell in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case

Wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested by Delhi Police special cell in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A court on Wednesday rejected a Delhi Police plea for three more days of custodial interrogation of wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the alleged murder of a young wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium, and sent him to nine-day judicial custody. The Olympic medallist faces charges of murder, culpable homicide and kidnapping.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rashmi Gupta said, “As per the settled law, PC [police custody] remand should not be granted in a mechanical manner. It should be granted only when the situation warrants and it is justified.” Sushil was arrested on May 23. The court had initially remanded him to six days of police custody, which was later extended by four more days on May 29. He was produced in the court after the expiry of his extended custody.

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu Mahal and Amit Kumar at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. The 23-year-old Dhankar succumbed to the injuries later.

Police has called Sushil the “main culprit and mastermind” of the alleged murder and said there is electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar with sticks.
Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava, representing the police, told the court that Sushil is not cooperating and that his custody is required to recover his mobile phone and the weapon of offence.

He called it a “cold-blooded murder” as he referred to the purported video of the brawl. Advocate Pradeep Rana, representing Sushil Kumar, said that his client’s further custodial interrogation is not required as he is merely a victim of circumstances and not a dreaded criminal. 

Co-Accused also in Judicial custody
Ajay Kumar Sehrawat, a co-accused in the murder case, was also sent to judicial custody for nine days. Ajay was arrested along with Sushil Kumar from Mundka area by Delhi Police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sushil Kumar Delhi Police
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp