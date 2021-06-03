STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh Board cancels class 12 exams due to Covid-19 pandemic

The state had last month cancelled class 10 UP Board exam following which nearly 30 lakh candidates, who had registered for it, were promoted to class 11.

Nearly 26 lakh candidates are registered for the class 12 board exams in the state. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Board on Thursday cancelled the class 12 examination.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in which Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who holds charge of Secondary Education department, was also present.

Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said that "examination for the UP board class 12 has been cancelled."

In a tweet in Hindi, the chief minister said, "In the present circumstances amid the Covid pandemic, health safety of children is our priority.

Taking inspiration from Prime Minister, the UP government has decided not to hold class 10 and 12 board examinations.

Nearly 26 lakh candidates are registered for the class 12 board exams in the state.

Many state boards have cancelled the class 12 exam after the Union government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

