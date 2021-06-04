STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19, West Bengal politics on agenda as top functionaries of RSS meet in Delhi

One of the functionaries, who is attending the deliberations said that it is a routine event and internal to the RSS despite the backdrop of the second wave of the COVID-19.

Published: 04th June 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS)

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Top functionaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday when into a huddle in the national capital to brainstorm on a range of issues, including the Centre's response to the pandemic, the party defeat in West Bengal, and the post-election violence in the state.

The meeting is being chaired by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. One of the functionaries, who is attending the deliberations, told The New Indian Express that it is a routine event and internal to the RSS. However, the meeting is taking place against the backdrop of the second wave of the COVID-19.

One of the functionaries said the RSS will be discussing the impact of the pandemic and the future course of actions, considering that there could potentially be a third wave of the virus this year. The general secretary of the RSS Dattareya Hosbole, and senior functionaries Manmohan Vaidya and Krishna Gopal will be taking part in the deliberations.

Incidentally, Hosbole had been in Lucknow recently, where the BJP's central leadership is holding meetings with the state ministers to find ways to improve the relationship between the state government and the party organisation, which is said to have been strained in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19. 

RSS leaders have expressed concerns about the political cost of the second wave of the pandemic, which has led to scores of people dying in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka.

With the RSS having closely followed the West Bengal elections, sources say the discussions may also focus on the reasons for the saffron's camp below-par performance. The RSS had thrown its weight behind the BJP's attempt to wrest power in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal RSS COVID19 RSS meeting Mohan Bhagwat Dattareya Hosbole
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp