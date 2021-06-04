STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man dies after neighbours force him to drink poison in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

The deceased's brother said that the victim was beaten with sticks by Umesh Pandey and Nilesh, who dragged him to their house in Ganesh Lal Bharetha village.

Published: 04th June 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Paraquat herbicide causes rapid poisoning resulting in multiple organ failure.

For representational purposes

By PTI

AMETHI (UTTAR PRADESH): A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by his neighbours who beat him up and forcibly gave him poison in Amethi area, police said on Friday. The deceased's brother Shiv Bharat said that Ram Bharat Srivastava was on Thursday beaten with sticks by Umesh Pandey and Nilesh, who dragged him to their house in Ganesh Lal Bharetha village.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition from where he was referred to Lucknow but he died on the way, the brother added. Locals said the neighbours were not on good terms and used to fight often.

The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem and an FIR has been registered in the matter, SHO, City Shyam Sunder said. Attempts are on to nab the accused who are absconding, he added.

