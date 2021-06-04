STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 53,000 migrants return to Uttarakhand due to COVID-19 second wave

Most of these people belong to the hospitality sector who have lost their jobs due to ongoing restrictions amid the raging pandemic. 

Published: 04th June 2021 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers from Guwahati reach Vijayawada on Wednesday to work in shrimp farms in the State.

Migrant workers from Guwahati reach Vijayawada on Wednesday to work in shrimp farms in the State. (Photo | EPS/P ravindra babu)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Migration Commission report submitted to Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday revealed that over 53,000 migrants returned to the state from different parts of the country following the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. 

"A total of 53,092 migrants have returned to Uttarakhand between April 1 to May 5, 2021. The highest number of people have returned in Almora with 27.97% followed by Pauri (17.84%), Tehri (12.53%), Udham Singh Nagar (0.66%), Dehradun (0.29%) and Haridwar (0.11%)," said SS Negi, vice-chairman of the Uttarakhand Migration Commission.

Most of these people belong to the hospitality sector who have lost their jobs due to ongoing restrictions amid the raging pandemic. 

Atleast 39.4% of people belong to the hospitality centre followed by students (12.9%), manual workers (11.1%) and any othes from various fields. The state government had asked the commission to make a report to assess the unemployment situation to further address it.

Last year, till September 2020 more than 3.57 lakh migrants returned to the state. 

In May last year, the state government launched 'Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana’ to provide jobs for returning migrants. 

The scheme aimed to provide investment subsidy from 15-25% to those who want to start their own businesses such as restaurant, beauty parlour, pisciculture, dairy farm, bar and meat shop in the state. 
 

