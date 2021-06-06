STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID: Goa curfew extended till June 14, shops selling essentials to stay open for longer hours

Goa's COVID-19 tally increased by 567 on Saturday to reach 1,58,990, while the day also saw 17 deaths and 1,433 recoveries, an official said.

Published: 06th June 2021

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The coronavirus-induced `curfew' in Goa was on Saturday extended till June 14, with shops selling essential items allowed to operate between 7am and 3pm every day.

The announcement was made in a tweet by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

"Our Government has decided to extend the state level curfew till 7 am, 14 June 2021. Timings for essential shops as defined will be increased to 7 am to 3 pm. In addition, shops/stores related to house/building repairs, monsoon preparedness or rain protection and stationery items will be allowed to open," he tweeted.

The curfew was set to get over on June 7 after being imposed in the coastal state on May 9.



The overall toll stands at 2,744 and the recovery count is 1,48,030, leaving the state with 8,216 active cases, he informed.

With 4,131 samples being examined in the past 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 8,42,920, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,58,990, new cases 567, death toll 2744, discharged 148030, active cases 8216, samples tested till date 8,42,920.

