Navy inducts 3 indigenously-built MK III advanced light helicopters

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Advanced light helicopters (ALHs) were inducted into Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Monday. The induction ceremony of ‘322 Dega Flight’ was held in the presence of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh with three indigenously built ALHs MK III helicopters flying into Naval Air Station, INS Dega.

With the induction of these Maritime Reconnaissance and Coastal Security (MRCS) helicopters, the ENC got a major boost towards enhancing the capabilities of the force, in pursuit of the maritime interests of the nation.

These helicopters, built by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, are state-of-the-art flying machines and constitute a major step as a part of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.ALH MK III helicopters feature an array of systems previously seen only on heavier, multi-role helicopters of the Indian Navy. They are fitted with a heavy machine gun to undertake constabulary missions.