STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

15 days special casual leave for govt employees whose parents test Covid positive: Centre

A government servant shall be granted commuted leave up to 20 days when he or she is COVID-19 positive and is in home isolation/quarantine.

Published: 09th June 2021 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

delhi unlock

Workers leave for their jobs as shops and offices reopen after further ease in the COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All central government employees will be able to get 15 days of special casual leave (SCL) in case their parents or any dependent family members test COVID-19 positive, according to an order issued by the personnel ministry.

"In case of active hospitalisation of any of the family members/parents even after 15 days of the expiry of SCL, the government servants may be granted leave of any kind due and admissible beyond 15 days of SCL till their discharge from hospital," it said.

The ministry has come out with the detailed order on treatment, regularisation of hospitalization or quarantine period during COVID-19 pandemic after it received several queries related to it and keeping in view the "hardships faced by the government servants".

A government servant shall be granted commuted leave up to 20 days when he or she is COVID-19 positive and is in home isolation/quarantine, the order said.

In case of a government servant testing COVID-19 positive and is in home isolation and has also been hospitalised, he or she shall be granted commuted leave/SCL/earned leave (EL) for a period up to 20 days starting from the time having tested positive, it said.

"In case of hospitalization beyond the 20th day from his testing COVID positive, he shall be granted commuted leave, on production of documentary proof of hospitalization," said the order issued to all central government ministries.

A government servant shall be granted special casual leave of 15 days in case a dependent family member or parents (whether dependent or not, living with him) are COVID-19 positive, it said.

In case the government servant comes into direct contact with a COVID-positive person and remains in home quarantine, "he shall be treated as on duty/work from home for a period of seven days", the ministry said in its order dated June 7.

It said that the period of quarantine spent by government servant, as a precautionary measure, residing in the containment zone "shall be treated as on duty/work from home till the containment zone is de-notified".

These orders shall be applicable with effect from March 25, 2020 until further orders.

WATCH | Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
special casual leave Covid positive parents Coronavirus govt employees
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp