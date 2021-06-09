STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand extends COVID lockdown till June 16 with more relaxations

While shops will remain open till 4 pm, there will be a complete lockdown from Saturday 5 pm till Monday 6 am.

Published: 09th June 2021 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

A medic inoculates the dose of COVID-19 vaccine to an auto-rickshaw driver in Ranchi

A medic inoculates the dose of COVID-19 vaccine to an auto-rickshaw driver in Ranchi. (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand government has extended the partial lockdown to another one week with more relaxations till June 16. According to an official communiqué released from Chief Minster’s Office, all shops will remain open till 4 pm across the state except Jamshedpur where a sudden rise in COVID cases has been registered on Tuesday.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Chief Minister Hemant Soren with the State Disaster Management Authority and other top officials of the state government. There will be complete lockdown all over the State from 5pm on Saturday (June 12) to 6 am on Monday (June 14), it said.

Meanwhile, compulsion of e-pass will remain for inter-district and inter-state movement of private vehicles.

"Looking at the condition of rising COVID cases in Jamshedpur, curbs will continue there as it is and all shops, except that of garments, jewelry and salons will remain open till 2 pm only," said Health Minister Banna Gupta.

All education centres and coaching institutions would continue to remain shut until further orders. Besides that, the state government has also postponed all examinations. Cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums, gymnasiums, swimming pools and parks among others would also remain closed in the state.

Offices under the state and central government along with private ones will function with 33 per cent strength till 4 pm.

Meanwhile, restrictions will continue on malls and multi-brand shops in all 24 districts, where the shops have been allowed to remain open from 6 am to 2 pm. In addition to that, curbs will remain as earlier on swimming pool, park, gymnasiums, multiplexes, cinema halls, saloons etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand government Jharkhand lockdown Hemant Soren COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp