Jharkhand extends COVID lockdown till June 16 with more relaxations

RANCHI: Jharkhand government has extended the partial lockdown to another one week with more relaxations till June 16. According to an official communiqué released from Chief Minster’s Office, all shops will remain open till 4 pm across the state except Jamshedpur where a sudden rise in COVID cases has been registered on Tuesday.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Chief Minister Hemant Soren with the State Disaster Management Authority and other top officials of the state government. There will be complete lockdown all over the State from 5pm on Saturday (June 12) to 6 am on Monday (June 14), it said.

Meanwhile, compulsion of e-pass will remain for inter-district and inter-state movement of private vehicles.

"Looking at the condition of rising COVID cases in Jamshedpur, curbs will continue there as it is and all shops, except that of garments, jewelry and salons will remain open till 2 pm only," said Health Minister Banna Gupta.

All education centres and coaching institutions would continue to remain shut until further orders. Besides that, the state government has also postponed all examinations. Cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums, gymnasiums, swimming pools and parks among others would also remain closed in the state.

Offices under the state and central government along with private ones will function with 33 per cent strength till 4 pm.

Meanwhile, restrictions will continue on malls and multi-brand shops in all 24 districts, where the shops have been allowed to remain open from 6 am to 2 pm. In addition to that, curbs will remain as earlier on swimming pool, park, gymnasiums, multiplexes, cinema halls, saloons etc.