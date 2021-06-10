STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pune firm develops DIY design for oxygen concentrator to help coronavirus patients

Oxygen concentrators hired or purchased for home installation by coronavirus patients' families at present are mostly made by foreign companies.

Published: 10th June 2021 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

oxygen concentrators

Image of oxygen concentrators for representation (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid a surge in the demand for supplemental oxygen during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a Pune-based engineering firm has developed a do-it-yourself (DIY) design for an oxygen concentrator by tweaking open-source resources to Indian conditions.

Oxygen concentrators hired or purchased for home installation by coronavirus patients' families at present are mostly made by foreign companies.

The government has a duty waiver on these machines given their importance in saving lives.

Karan Tarade, director of Anashwar Technologies, said oxygen concentrators, invented in the 1970s, aid in a patient's breathing by concentrating ambient oxygen available in the air.

"We began by meeting doctors and medical equipment experts. Our company engineers found an open-source design called 'Oxykit' on the internet whose output oxygen levels were good, but trials showed us that the design was not suitable for Indian atmospheric conditions and high humidity," Tarade said.

"We have made some necessary changes in the design like the use of silica gel for moisture separation and parallel compressors design to come up with an indigenous oxygen concentrator," he said, speaking of the new design.

The company has also made an oxygen analyser, an important device which is very expensive and mostly out of reach of many, he said.

The design was developed using YouTube videos and a Github repository, he added.

"This whole project was developed in India, by Indians for Indians we are trying hard to make the design simple and as cheap as possible so that anyone with basic knowledge of tools would be able to do it," he said.

The company has developed a design for a 'do it yourself' 15 litres per minute (LPM) oxygen concentrator, and is also working on a 20 LPM model which will deliver over 90 percent purity, he said, adding that the new machine will be a smart oxygen analyser which senses the oxygen levels in a patient and controls the oxygen flow and purity in real-time.

"Every human being is facing problems due to the pandemic, so we felt that instead of keeping this technology to ourselves, let us make it open for everyone," Tarade said.

Tarade, a mechanical engineer, had won the first prize in the 'Smart India Hackathon' promoted by the Niti Ayyog in 2018, for his ultra-portable water disinfectant system project and will be working on presenting a paper on the design and implementation of the oxygen concentrator.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen concentrator DIY oxygen concentrator coronavirus patients coronavirus COVID
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp