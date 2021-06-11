Gujarat BJP in-charge chairs party's core group meeting

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: BJP general secretary in-charge of Gujarat, Bhupender Yadav, on Friday chaired a meeting of the state party unit's core group to take stock of the work done by the cadres to help people during the coronavirus pandemic and Tauktae cyclone.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil, union minister Parshottam Rupala and state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama were some of the key members of the state BJP's core group, who attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the party leaders also discussed the measures to deal with a possible third wave of COVID-19, Paatil told reporters at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar after the meeting.

He added that "primary discussions" about the party's preparations for the upcoming Assembly election next year were also held during the meeting.

"The core group members apprised Yadav of the work done by the party workers in helping people during the second wave of coronavirus.

We also informed him about how the party cadres arranged kits and other essential items for the cyclone-hit people," said Paatil, adding that the core group also offered condolences to those who lost their lives in the pandemic.

"We discussed the preparedness of the state government as well as the BJP organisation to cope with the possible third wave of coronavirus.

Some primary discussions about the 2022 Assembly election were also held during the meeting of the core group," said Paatil.

The state unit chief added that Yadav, who is on a three-day Gujarat visit starting Friday, also gave some suggestions to the members after listening to them.