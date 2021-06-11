STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lakshadweep filmmaker faces sedition case for 'bio weapon' comment over spread of COVID-19

Sulthana, during a debate in a TV channel, had alleged that the Central govt used biological weapons for spread of COVID in Lakshadweep.

Published: 11th June 2021 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Ayesha Sulthana (Photo | Twitter/@drthomasisaac)

By PTI

KOCHI: Lakshadweep Police on Thursday booked filmmaker Ayesha Sulthana on sedition charges following a complaint by a BJP leader that she spread false news about the spread of COVID-19 in the union territory during a TV debate.

The complaint was filed by the BJP's Lakshadweep unit president Abdul Khader.

Sulthana hails from Chetiath island in Lakshadweep.

According to the FIR lodged by the Kavaratti police, a case under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) of the Indian Penal code has been registered against the filmmaker.

In his complaint filed with the Kavaratti police on Wednesday, Khader said Sulthana, during a debate in a Malayalam TV channel, had alleged that the Central government used biological weapons for the spread of COVID-19 in Lakshadweep.

The BJP leader, in his complaint, has alleged that Sulthana's was an anti-national act, which tarnished the 'patriotic image' of the central government.

He sought action against her.

Earlier in the day, the BJP staged a protest in the islands seeking action against the filmmaker.

The Lakshadweep-based model and actor Sulthana has worked with several Malayalam filmmakers.

Lakshadweep has been witnessing protests by various political parties since the administration started implementing reform measures in the islands.

