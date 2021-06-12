Two cops, as many civilians killed as militants open fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town

By PTI

RINAGAR: Two policemen and as many civilians were killed and at least three others injured on Saturday when militants opened fire targeting security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Militants fired upon a joint party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police near Main Chowk Sopore in north Kashmir district around noon, they said.

The officials said in the firing, two police personnel and two civilians were killed.

At least three others, including a policeman, were injured in the attack, they said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital from where the injured policeman was taken to the Army's 92 Base Hospital here, the officials added.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and further details are awaited, they said.

#UPDATE | Jammu & Kashmir | Two policemen and two civilians lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Sopore. Two other police personnel are injured. Lashkar-e-Taiba is behind this attack: Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar to ANI



(Visual deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/rWQIGiTX0a — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021

Omar Abdullah condemns militant attack

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday condemned the militant attack on security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district.

"Terrible news coming in from Sopore. Such attacks must be condemned without reservation. Prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the deceased," Abdullah said in a tweet.

The former chief minister was reacting to the militant attack on security forces in Sopore that has left two police personnel and two civilians dead and several others injured.