STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh's health services in bad shape, CM Yogi only concerned about power, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav said the condition of the health system is such that a serious patient was carried on a cot for eight kilometres to the hospital in Mirzapur.

Published: 12th June 2021 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Health services in Uttar Pradesh are in a very bad shape due to the neglect of the BJP government which has given private hospitals an opportunity to loot people during the Covid crisis, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Saturday.

In an apparent reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's New Delhi visit, Yadav said BJP leaders are only concerned about staying in power.

"There is no control of the government on private hospitals. The black marketing of medicines and injections continues unabated. Corona curfew and lack of oxygen has added to the woes of the people," the SP chief was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the party.

Yadav said the condition of the health system is such that a serious patient was carried on a cot for eight kilometres to the hospital in Tilovgaon village in Mirzapur.

Under the BJP rule, serious patients are not even getting ambulances, he claimed.

The SP government had started the 108 ambulance service but it was ruined by the BJP.

There have also been shameful incidents like the one involving a patient being taken to a hospital in Kanpur on a handcart and a garbage truck used to carry a dead body, the former chief minister said.

"Private hospitals have left no stone unturned to forcibly rob patients during the Corona crisis. Patients were allowed to die by shutting off oxygen at Paras Hospital in Agra," he claimed, stressing the rates fixed by the government for treatment and sale of essential medicines were not followed anywhere.

Attacking the chief minister, Yadav said: "The chief minister was busy in talks with his top leadership in Delhi and people were suffering in the state. Instead of connecting with the pain and suffering of the people, BJP is only concerned about staying in power. This is the democracy of BJP."

Adityanath had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Friday.

Later, he also met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda.

On Thursday, the chief minister had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath Akhilesh Yadav coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp