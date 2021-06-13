STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand registers zero fresh COVID fatality for first time during second wave

The state now has 3,966 active cases, while the coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 5,082.

Published: 13th June 2021 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

A medic inoculates the dose of COVID-19 vaccine to an auto-rickshaw driver in Ranchi

A medic inoculates the dose of COVID-19 vaccine to an auto-rickshaw driver in Ranchi. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand on Sunday did not report any fresh coronavirus death for the first time during the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but 239 new cases pushed the state's tally to 3,43,304, a health bulletin said.

East Singhbhum district registered the highest number of new cases at 51, followed by 27 in Ranchi and 23 in Hazaribag, it said.

The state now has 3,966 active cases, while the coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 5,082.

A total of 3,34,256 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 493 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 97.36 per cent.

The state has tested over 90.6 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, including 43,653 in the last 24 hours, it said.

In a bid to combat the surge of cases, the state government has imposed lockdown-like restrictions till June 17.

